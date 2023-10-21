Micheal Douse of Larian Studios confirmed the launch of the version Xbox Series Of Baldur’s Gate 3 is still expected by the end of 2023. There will therefore be no delays in the roadmap, even if for the moment there is still no precise release date.

After the success achieved on PC and PS5, Larian Studios is focusing part of its efforts on post-launch support and part on the finishing touches of the Xbox Series However, the study has not offered any updates on the matter for weeks now and with 2023 almost over, concerns about a possible postponement are understandable.

Luckily plans have not changed, at least according to what the publishing director of Larian Studios stated in a post on X | A rather angry Twitter, aimed at unspecified users with “33 thousand followers” who are apparently stating the opposite.