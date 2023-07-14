Baldur’s Gate 3 is definitely one of the most anticipated games of the year. Who buys the game in Early Access on Steam will automatically receive the Digital Deluxe version when version 1.0 launches on August 3, 2023. Unfortunately, it will not 72 hours of early access to the final version, as will happen instead for PS5 players who will pre-order the game, which however will be available from 6 September 2023.

Larian’s clarification

Baldur’s Gate III promises to be a fantastic title

The clarification was made by Larian Studios itself in a post published on Steam, where the matter is explained.

Anticipate the release date, in order not to collide with Starfield, has led to problems that the software house admits it has not communicated very well. Practically anticipating the launch of the game by 72 hours on PC would simply not have been possible, given the advance and the presence of the game in Early Access. It would have been equivalent to bringing forward the launch by another three days. On PS5 the situation is different because there is no Early Access version there.

Considering Baldur’s Gate III was initially due out in late August, it shouldn’t be a big deal for PC gamers.

Be that as it may, Larian Studios also took the opportunity to remind you that the early access saves will be reset with the launch of version 1.0.