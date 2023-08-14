The players of Baldur’s Gate 3 they rallied to get the game over a million contemporary players on Steam . The first result was seen this weekend, when the Larian Studios game broke its personal best by reaching 875,343 concurrent players, advancing by around 60,000 players and coming close to Hogwarts Legacy, but falling short by a gap of 4,000 players. Incidentally, the Avalanche title has had a peak of 879,308 players at launch .

The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 continues

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already one of the most successful titles of the year, despite being released only on PC

Baldur’s Gate 3 is still the ninth Steam game by peak contemporary players, but it has taken a decisive step forward. Meanwhile, the enthusiasts are staying rearranging on Reddit to attempt another sortie.

“We almost beat Hogwarts, come on!” wrote one user. Another replied, “Next is Elden Ring! Come on!”

Otherwise the post is all a celebration of Larian Studios and the efforts made to make Baldur’s Gate 3 what it is, with many having already elected it their game of the year 2023.

For the rest we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for PC. On September 6, 2023 it will also be launched on PS5, while in the following months, on a date yet to be determined, it will also arrive on Xbox.