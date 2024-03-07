Baldur's Gate 3 has recently obtained a new one hotfix, i.e. number 21which fixes several problems on PC and PS5, while for the Xbox version we will have to wait a little longer, as reported by Larian Studios.
The reason for this discrepancy lies in the fact that the team is working to fix a specific crash detected in the Xbox version, which is taking longer than expected and has therefore moved the update schedule to the Microsoft console.
As a result, saves cannot be transferred from one version to another until version parity between Xbox and other platforms is re-established, but in the meantime, work continues on all versions.
Lots of fixes applied
The fixes introduced with Hotfix 21 are numerous, ranging from fixing various crashes to improving the user interface and other gameplay elements. You can find all the details on This Pagewith the official update notes.
As you can see, the corrections start from the adjustment of crashes and problems which block progression and impact various other aspects of Baldur's Gate 3, such as improvements to the user interface and scripting.
Not only that: various changes also aim to improve the gameplay, or at least solve some potential problems that could have affected it. In short, the intense work on the game by Larian Studios continues: also due to the general complexity of Baldur's Gate 3, there have been many technical problems and many still remain to be resolved.
Meanwhile, it recently emerged that the physical version on Xbox will release on four discs, while the team recently revealed how much the RPG sold after early access.
