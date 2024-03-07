Baldur's Gate 3 has recently obtained a new one hotfix, i.e. number 21which fixes several problems on PC and PS5, while for the Xbox version we will have to wait a little longer, as reported by Larian Studios.

The reason for this discrepancy lies in the fact that the team is working to fix a specific crash detected in the Xbox version, which is taking longer than expected and has therefore moved the update schedule to the Microsoft console.

As a result, saves cannot be transferred from one version to another until version parity between Xbox and other platforms is re-established, but in the meantime, work continues on all versions.