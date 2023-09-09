Baldur’s Gate 3 is achieving enormous success, however the developers at Larian Studios are certainly not resting on their laurels. In addition to the work on the Xbox Series X|S version, the team currently has plans further optimizations performance side and apparently also one photo mode it’s on the list.

At least this is what was promised on X / Twitter by Michael Douse, director of publishing at Larian Studios, through a post published after Digital Foundry’s positive verdict for the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3.

“Now seems like a good time to say that even better performance optimizations are on the horizon. The engineers who worked on it really had an impossible task and I’m thrilled that people think they nailed it.”