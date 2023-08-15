Modders have created Lone Wolf modes for Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing players to solo the game without companions.

I’ve spotted two Lone Wolf mods on NexusMods, both inspired by the perk of the same name in Divinity: Original Sin 2 to boost solo play.

The first, from phoenix aka sp8cemonkey83adds one additional Action charge, 30 percent more hit points, 50 percent more carrying capacity, 1d4 bonus to all d20 rolls, and more frequent use of weapon actions (per battle, rather than per short rest).

The second, from Mordread256doubles experience gained, increases the maximum level to 20, increases carrying capacity, adds an extra feat at level two, and doubles actions, bonus actions, spell slots and sorcery points.



11 Baldur’s Gate 3 Tips for D&D BeginnersWatch on YouTube

Amusing, Mordread256 adds: “I have not played tested this mod for more than about an hour but it seems stable.”

Both mods can be played solo or as a duo with one other companion, though the name implies these are really intended for just one player.

It’s certainly an intriguing way to experience Baldur’s Gate 3 and it’s easy to see how the benefits could make the player quite overpowered.

For me, though, a big part of the appeal of the game is interacting with the companions, understanding their backstories, and linking their attacks together in combat. I want to hear more about Gale’s afflictions, understand Astarion’s appetite, and appreciate Lae’zel’s sass.

Playing solo would rob you of those stories and relationships, though playing as a solo God does have its appeal.

At the least, Baldur’s Gate 3’s player character is interesting due to the investment you put into them: creating their look, class, and backstory. I mean, imagine a similar mod for something like Mass Effect and playing it solo – does anyone really care for Commander Shepard alone that much?

If you’re looking for some Baldur’s Gate 3 mods to make combat a little easier – besides playing alone – then check out our rundown.