We are talking about a spell of level 9 , one of the most powerful of Dungeons & Dragons in terms of damage caused, definitely not suitable to be contained by simple underpants. Who knows how comfortable they will be when the spell is activated…

A modder of Baldur’s Gate 3 had the extravagant idea to equip the underwear of Gale, one of the Origin characters, of a truly devastating power, not included in the base game. No, there’s no double entendre, because he imbued them with the spell Meteor swarm which deals 40-240 damage in three areas.

Crazy panties

An image of the mod

As mentioned, Meteor swarm it does not exist in Baldur’s Gate 3, whose characters stop at level 12. To make it, the modder antichamp had to combine several pre-existing spells.

It should be emphasized how using it makes most of the clashes a pass. The advice is to try it, if you are interested in doing so, only after having finished the game at least once, also because it is not easily controllable.

From the description of the mod we learn that the author had essentially satirical intent: “Now we know what magic Gale hides over there.”

For more details on the game, read our review of Baldur’s Gate 3.