The ability to change the appearance of your character in Baldur’s Gate 3 is “being cooked”, developer Larian has stated.

Imagine you’ve spent two hours in the character creator sculpting a face for your character, only to watch the first cutscene and realize that actually, you regret those design choices. It’s a modern horror story.

If this is your experience in Baldur’s Gate 3 at the moment then you’re stuck with your character – unless you decide to restart the game – because there’s no way to customize their appearance past the character creation stage. Hopefully, that won’t be the case for much longer, now Larian is working on bringing an editing feature to the game.



A beginner's guide to multiclassing in Baldur's Gate 3 – with every class explained.

The feature was confirmed by Larian director of publishing Michael Douse via X, formerly Twitter. Responding to a player who said they were “begging” to be able to change their in-game look, Douse said “things are being cooked”.

Things are being cooked —Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 14, 2023

Larian has released multiple hotfixes since the game’s full release to address bugs, including one which corrupted save files that simply got too big, though it’s unclear whether appearance customization will be added in another hotfix or as part of the upcoming first major patch.

After Baldur’s Gate 3’s first weekend, Larian revealed players spent a combined 88 years in character creation, with almost 10 percent of players taking at least an hour. Larian also shared that 368 player managed to finish Baldur’s Gate 3 during that weekend, somehow.