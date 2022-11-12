Baldur’s Gate 3 is still on track for a 2023 release – and we may get a formal release date as early as next month.

That’s according to a new dev blog on Baldur’s Gate 3’s Steam page, which also promises we’ll get a peek at new features “before the year is out” courtesy of Patch 9.

13 Things You Need To Know About Baldur’s Gate 3 – BALDUR’S GATE 3 GAMEPLAY.

“The good news is that we’re on track for release in 2023 – and we’ll have more on that in December,” the Blog confirms. “Acts 2 and 3 of the story are being actively playtested to ensure they’re up to the same level of polish and you’ll soon discover that there’s much more in the works (or already complete) than what you’ll encounter in an Early Access playthrough.

“Our goal is for even the players who have repeated Act 1 over and over again for hundreds of hours to feel like there’s a whole new experience in store for them at launch.”

The team also promised that it’s “still paying close attention to all your feedback, bug reports, comments, your fan art and jokes” and says that whilst the early access period has perhaps gone on longer than some may have hoped, “it takes time to tell a great story, implement feedback, and iterate on such a large game.”

“So thank you for your patience as we get closer to Patch 9,” the team said.

Larian Studios definitively confirmed back in April that the highly-anticipated game won’t leave early access until 2023, affirming what Swen Vincke, founder of Larian and creative director of BG3, intimated to Eurogamer earlier this year.