Baldur’s Gate 3 it shows itself with the inevitable, spectacular launch trailer: The video announces that the game is available on PC starting today, with the PS5 version coming in September and the Xbox Series X|S later.

As we reported yesterday, Baldur’s Gate 3 reviews will take longer than expected due to the delivery of the codes close to theexitbut we have published an article with our first impressions of the awaited RPG from Larian Studios.