Baldur’s Gate 3 it shows itself with the inevitable, spectacular launch trailer: The video announces that the game is available on PC starting today, with the PS5 version coming in September and the Xbox Series X|S later.
As we reported yesterday, Baldur’s Gate 3 reviews will take longer than expected due to the delivery of the codes close to theexitbut we have published an article with our first impressions of the awaited RPG from Larian Studios.
A vast and peculiar experience
Baldur’s Gate 3 will require between 75 and 100 hours to complete, unless you decide to completely dissect the adventure: in that case the duration it would multiply, according to what was revealed by the developers.
In short, we are talking about a truly vast and particular product, as evidenced by the now well-known sex scene with the bear, which however represents only a taste of what the game will have to offer to those who wish to explore that type of stories and content .
