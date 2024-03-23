Larian Studios did not share precise numbers on the sales numbers of Baldur's Gate 3 and perhaps it never will, but thanks to the latest statements from the CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, it would seem that the RPG has reached more or less 15 million copies soldalthough we immediately point out that this is an estimate with a certain margin of error.

During an interview with GameSpot, the boss of Larian Studios actually states that Baldur's Gate 3 “now has almost doubled the copies of Divinity Original Sin 2, so it's doing very well, as DOS2 itself was very successful. So he did a lot more than we expected.”

We don't know exactly how many copies of Divinity Original Sin 2 were sold, given that even in this case Larian was careful not to share official numbers. However, as noted on the ResetEra forums, last year Vicke told Euromer that the title in question had sold three times as much as the first Divinity: Original Sin, which in turn had reached 2.5 million copies in 2019 . Hence the alleged 15 million units of Baldur's Gate 3, which for this reason we reiterate not a very precise estimateas the overall copies could be even higher.

However, these are entirely plausible numbers, given that in February Micheal Douse of Larian Studios reported that Baldur's Gate 3 “went in a very short period from having 2 million players (those in early access) to surpassing by far 10 million.”