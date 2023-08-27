The numbers of Baldur’s Gate 3 continue to impress, with Larian Studios explaining how the motion capture Of 248 actors whose voices are therefore not only heard in the game, but the movements are also admired.

It’s hard to say which character gives the best and most convincing performance in Baldur’s Gate 3, as there are so many high-level ones. To reveal the number of actors involved was the performance director Aliona Baranova through a post on X, who explained how not only the companions of the protagonist have been animated with motion capture, but in practice all the talking NPCs.

In reality there have been some exceptions, as she herself recounted, which appear quite obvious. Like animals, which have been animated in a more traditional way, despite having been dubbed (the power to talk to animals is available in the game).

In short, it is also the attention to these details that makes Baldur’s Gate 3 an epochal game. For the rest, we remind you that it is available on PC, while the PS5 version will arrive on September 6, 2023. During the recent Gamescom 2023, the arrival of the Xbox version was also announced by the end of the year.