Baldur’s Gate 3 it’s a huge and very high quality game, but of course there is always room for improvement. In fact, Larian Studios has unveiled the map of the contents arriving with the next updates. To date, three hotfixes have been released and one is on the way additional hotfix before the real spring patches which will contain over 1,000 fixes and also some changes to the game.
Next up, Larian Studios wants to work on a second update which will include “some” community requests. “We’re all very excited about your feedback,” creative director Swen Vincke wrote on X. “It’s very gratifying. Our focus now is on fixing the issues you report to us, but we’re listening to your suggestions.” The current roadmap foresees: a) Hotfix 4, b) Patch 1 (+1000 fixes and changes), c) Patch 2. This last one will already incorporate some requests”.
What do we know about the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 updates
They weren’t provided further details on the release timing of Hotfix 4 and upcoming patches. However, we can assume that Hotfix 4 will be released in the short term, based on the current tam rhythms of Baldur’s Gate 3.
“As we continue to look forward, releasing hotfixes and working towards our first serious patch, we also decided to look back this week,” Larian wrote a few days ago. “We’ve prepared some stats highlighting data from the first weekend after launch, and we’ve prepared a handy infographic illustrating player picks, actions, deaths, and the like. A little inspiration for our second weekend, if you want”.
For the moment this is all we know. Finally, we recall that the PS5 version is arriving on September 6, 2023. The Xbox Series X|S versions do not have a release date and will require some additional work.
#Baldurs #Gate #Larian #Studios #teases #details #big #updates
Leave a Reply