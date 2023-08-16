Baldur’s Gate 3 it’s a huge and very high quality game, but of course there is always room for improvement. In fact, Larian Studios has unveiled the map of the contents arriving with the next updates. To date, three hotfixes have been released and one is on the way additional hotfix before the real spring patches which will contain over 1,000 fixes and also some changes to the game.

Next up, Larian Studios wants to work on a second update which will include “some” community requests. “We’re all very excited about your feedback,” creative director Swen Vincke wrote on X. “It’s very gratifying. Our focus now is on fixing the issues you report to us, but we’re listening to your suggestions.” The current roadmap foresees: a) Hotfix 4, b) Patch 1 (+1000 fixes and changes), c) Patch 2. This last one will already incorporate some requests”.