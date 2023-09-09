Baldur’s Gate 3 it is one of the most acclaimed games of 2023, which is not too surprising considering its virtues. Nonetheless, within Larian Studios, the development studio, there was a certain concern for too many bugs of the game, which according to some would have led many to crush it .

Fears

He was the one to tell it Swen Vinckethe head of Larian Studios, in an interview with the Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, where he spoke about the entire team’s pre-launch fears: “We were afraid that it would get 6/10 or 7/10, c “It was bugs, something could happen, it would break, everyone would hate it. That’s literally what we thought, even though we knew the content was good.”

Vincke added: “It was what we were afraid of, the thing that scared us the most. Because it’s a really big game and we knew something could go wrong.”

Larian didn’t expect that Baldur’s Gate 3 would do so well and that players would respond so positively: it became an absolute blockbuster of 2023 and considered one of the ideal candidates for the Game of the Year 2023 award, as well our review also illustrates it.

In fact, bugs have created problems for many other games, such as Cyberpunk 2077 or The Last of Us Part I on PC, although it must be said that those of Baldur’s Gate 3 were generally more tolerable and certainly did not ruin the entire experience. We talk about it in the past tense because many have been fixed with the various updates published post launch, which have made the game much cleaner.