Larian Studios has announced it will review the patch system Of Baldur’s Gate 3 after i problems related to hotfix 4 for the game, which the team was forced to withdraw in a hurry through a rollback procedure and then make it available again in the corrected version.

As reported in the past few hours, Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 4 tended to block saves, preventing players from continuing the experience: a catastrophic event for the developers, who had to provide for it as quickly as possible solve the problem.

What exactly happened? Hotfix 4 passed rigorous testing and was confirmed for release, but a last-minute rebuild to change the version number of the update resulted in a compilation error cause of frustrating crashes.

For this reason Larian has announced that from now on will always repeat all tests for any patch, no matter how big or small, before making it available for download, even if it takes slightly longer to download.