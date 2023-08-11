There are those who have come to define it as a real anomaly, which even the big studios could not replicate.

Larian Studios decided to take part in the debate born from Baldur’s Gate 3 in which many developers wonder whether or not it is right to take it as a new standard given the production levels it offers.

Swen Vincke’s answer

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 unreachable?

To speak for Larian Studios was Swen Vincke, the head of the studio, who told PC Gamer he was perplexed by the whole debate. According to him it is a fact that not all development studios can make their own Baldur’s Gate 3, but he wanted to question the importance that is attached to standards in the world of video games.

“Of course, it goes without saying that a studio with fifty people, or one with ten people, shouldn’t be trying to make a game like Baldur’s Gate 3. My problem is with the use of the word ‘standard’. We’re in the world of video games, and standards die every day. Things are reinvented and new ones appear all the time. When I started, Assassin’s Creed set a new standard. It was over, no one could have made a game like Assassin’s Creed, which had too much budget behind it. big, it would have been the future, everyone had to consolidate and blah blah blah. It didn’t happen. In the world of video games there is still a lot to explore, in the creative field.”

Vincke then stressed the fact that it’s not just the big projects to raise the bar. For example, in the world of electronic RPGs, Disco Elysium has done a lot, despite being born from a small studio: “There are so many games that change the standards, to the point that there are no standards,” explained the head of Larian Studios, according to which the goal should always be to evolve. “There will always be innovation, but at the same time you don’t need a huge technological evolution to make something crazy, beautiful and different, but done first by others.”