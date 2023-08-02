This information comes via a post from the game’s official Twitter / X profile, which recommends “of delete your files/mods and to do a new installation of Baldur’s Gate 3 in preparation for August 3, 2023″, to avoid possible conflicts with the full version that could create problems at launch. We also remind you that no preload will be available and therefore it will be possible to download the full version only starting at 5pm tomorrow.

Here we are, in a few hours Baldur’s Gate 3 will leave the early access phase and will arrive in the full version, with millions of players ready to jump headlong into the new adventure signed by Larian Studios. In this regard, the development team has offered one last recommendation before launch, advising all players in possession of a copy in Early Access practically of delete any data and perform a new installation in view of the release of version 1.00.

Larian Studios’ advice ahead of the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3

In this regard, a few minutes ago Larian Studios published a post on Steam with some tips to get you ready for launch.

The first concerns the delete save data and the Early Access profile, as they could conflict with those of version 1.0 and create unpleasant problems. To do this, Larian recommends starting Baldur’s Gate 3 and selecting “Load Game”. From here you can easily delete all saves both from the PC and from the Cloud. Conversely, deleting data directly from folders may create conflicts when Steam Cloud or Larian Cloud will attempt to re-download the files.

The other tip is about the cancel the Early Access version altogether. Larian has in fact clarified that keeping it will in no way speed up the download of the full version, rather it could hinder the installation process. The fastest method is to open the Steam client, go to the Library, right click on Baldur’s Gate 3 and select Manage us → Uninstall.

The third tip is to delete any mods and all related files, as they are not compatible with the full version of Baldur’s Gate 3 and may cause conflicts. Also, if you’re using installers like Vortex Mod Manager, make sure you uninstall mods from here as well to prevent them from automatically redownloading.

Finally, Larian Studios recommends installing Baldur’s Gate 3 on an SSD and downloading the latest drivers for your graphics card.