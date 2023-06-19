Larian Studios has launched Blood in Baldur’s Gatea free game promo from browser obviously linked to Baldurs Gate 3in which the players must conduct an investigation concerning the bloody events that occurred 15 years before those that we will live in the new chapter of the series.

Let’s see the introductory movie of Blood in Baldur’s Gate:

What happens in the game? Not really, at least for now. Basically players follow the case of the game by reading the day’s event on the map of Baldur’s Gate, the city, and voting to decide where to continue the investigation the next day. However there is also an inventory, so we imagine that you can get items and perform different actions.

It starts from a corpse found in Sailor’s Crossing and you have to decide, after reading the description, whether to go to Admiral’s Way or Fisher’s Wharf.

Baldur’s Gate map

If you want to participate in the investigation of Blood in Baldur’s Gate, you just have to follow the trail of bloodi.e. click on the link.

For the rest, we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on August 31, 2023 on PC and PS5.