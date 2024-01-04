Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing of Larian Studios responded to fans who complained about the bans they had suffered by publishing images or clips of the sex scenes Of Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox.

Douse's post

Douse: “We have seen reports of some players having problems or being banned from Xbox for sharing images or videos of their “gameplay”. We are talking to Microsoft about it and are investigating the matter. Annoying and uncool.”

While the investigation is ongoing, Douse advised disable adult content from the game options, in case you want to make videos or stream Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox.

Some users have pointed out that this is not the first time something like this has happened on Xbox. For example, one player mentioned having trouble sharing a clip of his game South Park (he didn't specify which), concluding that in his opinion it's Xbox's entire publishing system that isn't working well.

For now, Xbox has not yet addressed the problem, but if it does we will keep you informed. This is probably some error in the automatic content controls, but we can't be sure.