To be released on PC on August 3rd and on PS5 on September 6th, not the version for the moment Xbox Series X|S Of Baldur’s Gate 3 does not have a release date yet, but Larian Studios hopes to be able to publish it by the end of 2023.

This detail comes from an interview granted by the founder of the studio, Swen Vincke, in an interview with IGN, where he explained that the development team is working hard to get the game into the hands of green-crossed gamers as soon as possible and in the best conditions.

As we know, at the moment the biggest problem for Xbox versions is the one related to split-screen co-op on Xbox Series S, which Larian Studios is trying to solve thanks also to the support offered by Microsoft. “Our ambition is definitely to get it ready for this year“, he said. “Our teams have been working on it for a long time and are angry that they haven’t succeeded yet. I hope people understand that this is the reality of development. Exists. It’s not necessarily what you want, but it exists,” Vincke said.

“We want this game to be complete. It is ready. possible, but we don’t want to compromise. We want to make sure that when you hold it in your hands you’ll say: “It’s really good, I want to play it with my friends in multiplayer.”