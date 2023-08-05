Apparently Larian Studios has put a lot of care into the sex scenes of Baldur’s Gate 3so much so that he took on a voice actor exclusively to record “sounds sexy“, without having him dub even an actual line of dialogue.

This detail was revealed by the actor himself, Alex Jordanin a video on TikTok, where he states that he was initially amazed by the request from Larian Studios but that he accepted the assignment anyway, which consisted of recording sounds like “mmm” and “ahh” and other make-out sounds, simulated by kissing the his own hand.

“A studio I’ve worked with a lot came up to me and asked, ‘Do you want to dub in Baldur’s Gate 3?’ I said, ‘Of course I want to. Who wouldn’t want to star in Baldur’s Gate 3? What’s the role?” Jordan says.

“They replied ‘No no, it’s not for a role. They’ve already finished recording all the lines of dialogue, sorry. No, what we need are some sexy sounds. Would you like to come and make some sexy sounds?””

“And so I went to the studio. And it was very embarrassing, because I issued sounds like ‘mmm’ and ‘ahh’. And then I kissed my hand a lot.””