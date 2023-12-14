Apparently Larian Studios still intends to support for a long time Baldur's Gate 3 with new updates that will not only smooth out the imperfections of the game, but which will also introduce new elements, which could also include new playable races.

The confirmation came during a live broadcast on the official Xbox channel, during which writing director Adam Smith revealed that the studio has further plans for updates of Baldur's Gate 3. Clearly the studio wants to maintain maximum confidentiality about what surprises players can expect, such as what happened with the latest update which added a new epilogue. When asked if among these there are additional playable races in addition to the 11 already present, Smith declared that there are no concrete plans in the pipeline, but that it is not an eventuality that he excludes a priori.

“We at Larian Studios have more updates planned, we're not done yet,” Smith said. “We currently have no specific plans for new breeds, but we are not saying no.

Considering how the player's experience in Baldur's Gate 3 can change based on the race chosen, adding more options could require a lot of effort from Larian Studios but at the same time convince many players to take on a new game.