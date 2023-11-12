After winning the Ultimate Game of the Year award at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards, the founder and CEO of Larian Studios Swen Vincke spoke to GamesRadar+ about the game and her hopes for the CRPG subgenre following the success of Baldur’s Gate 3. In short, his hope is that other teams will jump on this genre and make their own games.

The reason is linked to the fact that Vincke loves playing these types of video games and, according to him but also based on the results of Baldur’s Gate 3, it is also of interest to many gamers. Vincke would therefore like more CRPGs in circulation. Obviously, however, the important thing is that they are quality games, as the CEO states that the history of these games must not be seen before.