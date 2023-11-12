After winning the Ultimate Game of the Year award at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards, the founder and CEO of Larian Studios Swen Vincke spoke to GamesRadar+ about the game and her hopes for the CRPG subgenre following the success of Baldur’s Gate 3. In short, his hope is that other teams will jump on this genre and make their own games.
The reason is linked to the fact that Vincke loves playing these types of video games and, according to him but also based on the results of Baldur’s Gate 3, it is also of interest to many gamers. Vincke would therefore like more CRPGs in circulation. Obviously, however, the important thing is that they are quality games, as the CEO states that the history of these games must not be seen before.
Vincke’s full statement
“We’ve always been very focused on making the kind of game we had in mind, and a lot of people have attributed a lot of things to that approach, because the game has truly become what we wanted it to be,” Vincke said in response to the gaming market’s attention towards Baldur’s Gate 3 and CRPGs in general. “So I hope there are more CRPG-type games. It’s a game that I like to play and that a lot of people in the industry also like. So if these games come out and don’t have an obvious story, I think it will be great. I don’t see the It’s time to see these kinds of games.”
