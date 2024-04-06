A librarian, who goes by the name TeenyGremlin on Reddit, said in a post a nice story about Larian Studios e Baldur's Gate 3 . Basically Swen Vincke's company has gave away a copy of the game to library he works for, who would have liked to purchase a physical copy but was unable to do so. The reason? Being a tax-exempt institution it cannot purchase goods with taxes included.

A noble gesture

Larian was ladylike

The librarian tried to purchase a physical copy of the game from the official Larian website, but it added taxes on all items. So he contacted the customer care to ask for an alternative billing method or if they could set him up with a fee-free account.

Of course he didn't demand anything, but he tried anyway because he wanted to have Baldur's Gate 3 in archive. Larian responded in a very gentlemanly way. A company representative let him know that the studio would donate a copy of the game to the library to overcome the tax issue. Naturally the librarian was delighted, and not just because of the gift: “Someone bothered to contact me about a seemingly unsolvable issue, when I thought it had been forgotten.”

TeenyGremlin then explained that she had never seen such an effort from a company to find a loophole to a problem that didn't directly affect her: “It's a small gesture, but it was so nice.”

To which another librarian intervened in the speech, stating that other companies also make donations upon request, but that Larian went further, winning a charisma roll.

