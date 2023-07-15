The fact is that, as previously mentioned, i rescues and the progress made in the early access version will not be carried over to the full version of Baldur’s Gate 3, so the developers recommend avoiding launching into this version thinking of anticipating the times, because in fact it would be a waste of time.

Baldur’s Gate 3 in full version is approaching and on PC it will be available practically in a few weeks, given the release date set for August 3, 2023: reason why Larian is advising against to buy and play early access at this point.

Early access saves are not compatible

“We recommend that players do not purchase the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 with the idea of ​​starting the game earlier, in part because it is a now not updated but also because we are now close to launch,” explained the Larian team in a recent community update.

“Essentially, the game is so different in the final version that it’s not possible to render saves compatible between one version and another”. In any case, the early access version is still available, only that in fact it may not be worth all that much to embark on the adventure with the idea that, in a couple of weeks, the definitive version and you will be forced to start over from the beginning.

In any case, those who purchase the early access version before the launch will have access to a series of bonuses digital games like the Digital Deluxe version of the game and various other rewards, only it won’t have access 72 hours earlier than the originally announced launch date.

The latter was also eliminated due to the postponement of the release date of Baldur’s Gate 3, which in fact anticipated the game for everyone.