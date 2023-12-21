In the text we can, for example, read “Have you noticed that some of the characters' faces transform into Lovecraftian horrors, elongating and showing fleshy chasms in place of eyes? Now the problem should no longer exist.”

Larian has released a new update of Baldur's Gate 3 , hotfix #15, which fixes some bugs and issues. Nothing transcendental, therefore, but the development studio continues in its tradition of have fun in the drafting of release notes .

Descriptive release note

In another passage of the release note we can read: “Fixed several cases of what we called the problem Pinocchio, with characters' noses (and cheeks) elongating and distorting in filmed sequences. They also lost their eyes, turning their sockets into chasms of flesh.”

Descriptive, right? It almost makes you want to see the bug before installing it patches.

However, the hotfix also fixes an issue where characters could not keep up with the selected character after a jump and another save-related one.

For the rest, we remind you that Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the biggest successes of 2023, capable of selling millions of copies. The game is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. For those who don't know it, it is a hardcore role-playing game that follows a long tradition and is considered by many to be the game of the year, including by The Game Awards.