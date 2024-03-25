Categorically denying them theories born online after that Larian Studios has revealed that it will not be making Baldur's Gate 4 and the expansions of the third chapter, CEO Swen Vincke stated that the decision was in no way due to gods contrasts with Wizards of the Coastthe company that holds the rights to the IP, and which, in fact, according to him, was an excellent partner.

For those who don't know, a few days ago Sven Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, revealed that the team will not be making expansions or a sequel to Baldur's Gate 3, with the next project being completely unrelated to the Dungeons & Dragons franchise.

This has given rise to theories, especially on Reddit, that there were gods strong contrasts between the two parties. Well, Vinke stated that these are just baseless assumptions.

“Reading the Reddit threads, I would like to clarify one thing. Wizards of the Coast is not responsible if we went in a different direction,” Vincke said. “On the contrary, they really did their best and were a great licensee for us, allowing us to do our thing. We made this decision because it is what is best for Larian.”