The question is a bit indirect, but a recent intervention by the usual Michael Douse of Larian Studiostruly hyperactive on social media, seems to indicate a certain interest of the team towards a possible one physical version for PS5 Of Baldur’s Gate 3for which the developers would like to test the interest of the public.

This isn’t an official message, but Douse reposted a message from Twitter user GermanStrands asking PS5 users if they would buy a physical version of Baldur’s Gate 3, claiming to be interested in the matter.

If desired, everything can translate into a direct interest from Larian on the issue, so the team would be interested in knowing the possible interest of users in a physical version of the game, although it is not quite so direct and explicit.