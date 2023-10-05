The question is a bit indirect, but a recent intervention by the usual Michael Douse of Larian Studiostruly hyperactive on social media, seems to indicate a certain interest of the team towards a possible one physical version for PS5 Of Baldur’s Gate 3for which the developers would like to test the interest of the public.
This isn’t an official message, but Douse reposted a message from Twitter user GermanStrands asking PS5 users if they would buy a physical version of Baldur’s Gate 3, claiming to be interested in the matter.
If desired, everything can translate into a direct interest from Larian on the issue, so the team would be interested in knowing the possible interest of users in a physical version of the game, although it is not quite so direct and explicit.
Physical edition only in Japan, for now
On the other hand, the title in question now represents one of the major releases of this year and beyond, a candidate to win the title of game of the year and already capable of totaling sales of 5.2 million copies only for the Steam version.
In such a situation, it seems rather strange that Baldur’s Gate 3 has a physical edition only for the Japanese market on PS5, also considering how users of the Sony console are still quite traditional in terms of purchasing games on disc.
We are therefore waiting to see if there will be any developments on the issue, while we are also waiting for information on the arrival of the game on Xbox Series
