Baldur’s Gate 3 it is certainly the biggest surprise of this 2023 and, for this reason, we should not be surprised that the Physical Deluxe Editions sold out in a short time.

Larian Studios, however, has made an important statement which greatly discourages touts, who have already begun to crowd resale sites with overpriced copies of the game.

It was he who made the following statements Michael Dousepublishing director of Larian Studios, via his official Twitter account (X):

“Just so you know, the Deluxe Edition is NOT a limited edition and we are running out of stock, we expect multiple release waves within the Q1 2024 shipping window, so if you see pieces resold online at higher prices , leave it alone. There will be no shortage of product, I assure you.”

A full-blown slap in the face for all those who thought they could take advantage of alleged limited suppliesin short, is a lesson that (again) the young studio gives to the entire videogame medium.

Fans of the title are enthusiastic about these statements and are definitely pulling a sigh of relief: Baldur’s Gate 3 in its beautiful limited and physical version won’t be a huge luxury, in short.