Ken Levine he really enjoyed it Baldur’s Gate 3 and wanted congratulate Larian Studios publicly, with a post on Twitter in which BioShock’s father talks about how role-playing has led him to dedicate hours and hours to gaming again.
“I thought I was too old and cranky to go back to spend so much time to a party based RPG,” Levine wrote. “I’m glad Baldur’s Gate 3 proved me wrong.”
“I started playing Dungeons & Dragons in 1978 and this title made me relive a little taste of that period. Thanks”, concluded the founder of Irrational Games, today at work on Judas.
A unanimous consensus
It seems that Baldur’s Gate 3 has got everyone in agreement: the best game ever according to Opencritic’s average rating, the RPG of Larian Studios has definitely hit the target and is crunching impressive numbers.
At this point, one can only look with great interest at the launch on PS5, set for September 6, while for the version Xbox Series X|S a little more patience will be needed, perhaps due to the optimizations required by the less powerful of the two Microsoft consoles.
