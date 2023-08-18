Ken Levine he really enjoyed it Baldur’s Gate 3 and wanted congratulate Larian Studios publicly, with a post on Twitter in which BioShock’s father talks about how role-playing has led him to dedicate hours and hours to gaming again.

“I thought I was too old and cranky to go back to spend so much time to a party based RPG,” Levine wrote. “I’m glad Baldur’s Gate 3 proved me wrong.”

“I started playing Dungeons & Dragons in 1978 and this title made me relive a little taste of that period. Thanks”, concluded the founder of Irrational Games, today at work on Judas.