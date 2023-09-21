













Of course, his estimate was wrong since Baldur’s Gate 3 came to be one of the best games of 2023. Despite Microsoft’s words, Larian Studios is not angry with them. In fact, its publishing director, Michael Douse, came to their defense.

‘In their defense, they all did the same. Same as with DOS2. It comes with gender and the way we approach things and how we do things. There was simply no data that could tell anyone that BG3 would be a great performer. We just had to take huge, scary leaps‘. Douse assured.

So those who want to try Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox consoles they should not fear that there will be a bad relationship. In fact, together, Larian Studios and Microsoft are working on bringing the game to Xbox Series X as soon as possible. So it won’t be long before they know why it caused such a stir.

What is Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 It is a video game that takes place within the universe proposed by the board game Dungeons and Dragons. As such, its gameplay is quite similar to that classic. With several decisions to make, an adventure that takes turns at every turn and combat takes turns.

Source: Larian

Since its launch it was very well received by both critics and players. Especially because of the enormous number of paths that can be taken, which gives a lot of weight to the player’s decisions. In fact, it has already become the best reviewed game of the year along with Tears of the Kingdom. Does it catch your attention?

