One of the directors of Larian Studios posted on Twitter that They were aware of the problems and were already working on them together with Microsoft. However, she did not say when these situations could stop with Baldur's Gate 3. So it is best that you do not record any of this content until you have more news.

The reason for the bans is that when you record gameplay clips, they are automatically uploaded to the Xbox servers. If they detect that there is nudity or something that violates their rules, then they take it down and block the account that uploaded it. However, players do not actually upload nudes as such, but rather images of the game.

Since before its launch Baldur's Gate 3 He gained a lot of notoriety due to his sexual scenes. Not to mention, players have the option to leave their character completely naked. It was obvious that some would like to record some humorous clips, but now they will have to stop doing so. At least until the bans stop.

What is Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 is an RPG created by Larian Studios which was released in 2023. This takes us into a fantastic adventure that borrows many elements from Dungeons and Dragons. In fact, its game mechanics include rolling dice to decide how some situations end.

Source: Larian Studios.

Since its launch it was very well received by both players and critics. Among its most applauded points is the freedom it gives players in terms of decisions and the enormous number of different paths that the game can take. It even already has several awards for best game of the year. Have you already heard of him?

