With one of the next patches Of Baldur’s Gate 3 players will have the opportunity to change the appearance of your characteraccording to what was promised by Larian Studios.

As you surely know if you have read our review of this colossal RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a character creation editor deep and multifaceted that allows you to give life to unique characters. However, there is no option to change the physical appearance of the protagonist after the start of the adventure. After all, even after spending hours creating a character, it can happen that you realize that you have made some mistakes and unfortunately in these cases the only choices are to live with the result or start a new game.

Luckily that will soon change as the developers are working to introduce an option to change the appearance of the protagonist even after starting the game, as confirmed by Larian Studios’ Michael Douse on X/Twitter.