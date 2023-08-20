With one of the next patches Of Baldur’s Gate 3 players will have the opportunity to change the appearance of your characteraccording to what was promised by Larian Studios.
As you surely know if you have read our review of this colossal RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a character creation editor deep and multifaceted that allows you to give life to unique characters. However, there is no option to change the physical appearance of the protagonist after the start of the adventure. After all, even after spending hours creating a character, it can happen that you realize that you have made some mistakes and unfortunately in these cases the only choices are to live with the result or start a new game.
Luckily that will soon change as the developers are working to introduce an option to change the appearance of the protagonist even after starting the game, as confirmed by Larian Studios’ Michael Douse on X/Twitter.
Will the ability to change character appearance come with the second patch?
As we can see Douse has not offered a precise timing, but the option to change the appearance of our character is likely you don’t arrive before the second patchaccording to the roadmap for the next updates of Baldur’s Gate 3 shared by Larian Studios.
Specifically, after Hotfix 4, the development team has promised the publication of the first and large patch, which will include over 1,000 fixes and changes. A second patch will follow, which instead will be focused on incorporating some of the requests made by the communitywhich could include precisely the one we talked about earlier.
However, the timing is not yet known. What we know for sure is that Larian Studios in the future it will take more time for testing before the publication of an update after the problems that arose with hotfix 4, therefore it could take even weeks.
