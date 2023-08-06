Baldur’s Gate 3 For PS5 is currently the most pre-ordered game on PlayStation Store in the USA: undoubtedly thanks to the great success that the Larian Studios title is enjoying on PC and the enthusiasm that is mounting on social networks.

Out on PlayStation 5 on September 6, Baldur’s Gate 3 promises to bring on the Sony consoles the great experience that many users are already trying these days, and which we talked about in the article with the first impressions on the highly anticipated RPG.

A mix of quality, care, attention and passion that have allowed the game to establish itself as the best-selling game on Steam, also beating GS:GO and exceeding the 700,000 contemporary players on the Valve platform.