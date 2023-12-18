Baldur's Gate 3 it was the most backlogged game of the 2023, i.e. what users have most frequently included in their backlog, according to data collected during the year by HowLongToBeat. Here is the ranking:

Baldur's Gate 3 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 4 Starfield Hi-Fi RUSH Final Fantasy 16 Dead Space Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Sea of ​​Stars

After publishing the ranking of the most abandoned games of 2023, dominated by Redfall, the famous statistics site, which can count on a database of over 5.5 million games, has identified Larian Studios' title an experience that players, no one knows why, tend to postpone.

Maybe a question of length and content? After all, the top 3 is completed by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy, two rather large open worlds, followed by the remake of Resident Evil 4 and the equally enormous Starfield.