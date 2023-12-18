Baldur's Gate 3 it was the most backlogged game of the 2023, i.e. what users have most frequently included in their backlog, according to data collected during the year by HowLongToBeat. Here is the ranking:
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Final Fantasy 16
- Dead Space
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Sea of Stars
After publishing the ranking of the most abandoned games of 2023, dominated by Redfall, the famous statistics site, which can count on a database of over 5.5 million games, has identified Larian Studios' title an experience that players, no one knows why, tend to postpone.
Maybe a question of length and content? After all, the top 3 is completed by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy, two rather large open worlds, followed by the remake of Resident Evil 4 and the equally enormous Starfield.
Backlog syndrome
Without a doubt, among the main plagues that afflict modern gamers, especially adults with little free time available, the backlog apparently it reaps its victims even and above all among the most famous productions and this ranking demonstrates it eloquently.
Of course, if we want to look at the glass half full we must say that there are a lot of people who intend to play these titles and in most cases he already has themtherefore in market terms it is a somewhat positive phenomenon.
