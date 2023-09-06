Baldur’s Gate 3 it’s the game PS5 best ever, at least according to Metacritics. In fact, the console version of the Larian Studios title has an average score of 97, even higher than the PC one, which stops at 96.

Of course, it should be emphasized that for now there are only nine reviews online, against ninety-two for the PC version, but nevertheless it is an important result, considering that we are talking about a game genre that is not exactly loved on consoles. which is usually best expressed with a mouse and keyboard.

Evidently Larian Studios has succeeded in the miracle and is now drawing the right recognition for its excellent work.

Immediately below Baldur’s Gate 3 we find Elden Ring, with an average grade of 96, then The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, stopped at 94, then God of War Ragnarok at 94 and Hades / Tetris Effect Connected at 93.