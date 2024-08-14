Speaking of awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to win trophies and statuettes, even though it’s been more than a year since its release. The most recent is the Hugo Award .

Having reached this point we do not believe it is necessary to say that Baldurs Gate 3 is a success from every point of view. It is adored by critics, players and even by international juries that award the best video games year after year.

Details on the Hugo Award and Baldur’s Gate 3’s victory

The Hugo Award It has existed since 1953 and brings together the World Science Fiction Convention to determine the best science fiction and fantasy novels, expanding into more modern times as different mediums take off. A special category for video games was added in 2021 to recognize the increased impact of video games during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this was a unique event: no video game-related Hugos were awarded in 2022 and 2023.

In 2023, however, Worldcon voted to make the “Best Interactive Game or Work” a permanent category for 2024. Baldur’s Gate 3 beat out Alan Wake 2, Chants of Senaar, Dredge, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

“The Hugo nominees and awards have shaped my reading list forever, so it’s a great honor to be here,” she said. Swen Vincke, leader of Larianduring his acceptance speech. “Writing games is often underrated. It’s very, very, very hard work. For Baldur’s Gate 3, we had to create over 174 hours of cinematics just to respect the players’ choices and to make sure that each of them had an emotional story that reflected their choices and their power. It takes a lot of time, it takes a very large team… It takes a lot of perseverance and a lot of talent. So I’m very happy for all of them and for the whole team back home that we were able to achieve this, and I’m very grateful to the fans.”

The game is notable not only for its writing quality, but also for its animations: Baldur’s Gate 3’s battle choreographer included a move discovered in a dream by an ancient master.