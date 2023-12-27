













Like most players Baldur's Gate 3, the pair of actors begins their adventure by creating their character. After that they launch into exploration and immediately become very entertained. What follows is more than eight minutes of delight for fans.

We see them kill a spider just like in The Lord of the rings and also Elijah being corrupted by an object of immense power once again. Overall their little adventure was very interesting and both actors were very satisfied with their fun time.

At the end of your gaming session Baldur's Gate 3 both congratulate the director of the title Swen Vincke. They also express again that they found him very funny and that they highly recommend him. With this support from a couple of icons of the fantasy genre, what more could Larian Studios ask for?

What is Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 is an RPG created by Larian Studios. Its story takes place in the world of board games. Dungeons and Dragones and sends us on an extensive adventure to free ourselves from a parasite. Of course this journey leads us to meet many new characters and make many decisions.

Source: Larian Studios.

Critics highly applauded it due to its great length, the agency it gives to the players and the uncertainty it creates. After all, it has a dice system where the results can vary depending on the number that comes up. If you are fans of this type of games, you should give it a try.

