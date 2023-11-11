How many RPGs did they come out this year on PC? The one to do the math was the video game historian Felipe Pepe, specialized in the genre, who counted more than hundred. So not only that Baldur’s Gate 3but dozens of other titles, some of which are excellent but semi-unknown such as Long Gone Days by This I Dreamt and Volcano Princess by Egg Hatcher.
It should be noted that Pepe has also included hybrid titles such as Lies of P and Lords of the Fallen among the role-playing games, but the list still gives a good idea of how popular the genre is on the platform, so much so that took advantage of the opportunity to ask ourselves how it would be possible to highlight some worthy titles, such as those already mentioned, considering their number.
An isolated case?
Also note that Pepe is the author of the book CRPG Book, by far the most complete on the history of electronic role-playing games, so it is absolutely competent and authoritative on the subject. We specify this for those who intend to contest some of his choices.
At this point it would also be interesting to understand whether the success of a title like Baldur’s Gate 3 was good for the whole genre, that is, whether it led to an increase in public curiosity even towards minor titles, or whether it made history in itself.
#Baldurs #Gate #roleplaying #games #released