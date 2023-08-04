Highly-anticipated D&D role-player Baldur’s Gate 3 is doing well on Steam, where it has racked up an impressive player peak of more than 472,000 people in its first day on sale.

This makes Baldur’s Gate 3 the second-largest Steam launch of 2023 so far in terms of player countwith just Hogwarts Legacy in front.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently the third-most played game of the last 24 hours, behind only Steam stalwarts Counter-Strike and Dota 2.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Baldur’s Gate 3 looks intriguing – whether you play D&D or not.Watch on YouTube

It’s a great result, especially for a single-player only game. As Bertie wrote yesterday, it’s clear Baldur’s Gate 3 is riding a growing wave of interest in the Dungeons and Dragons world.

Of course, Baldur’s Gate 3 is only available on PC at the moment. Its PlayStation 5 version arrives on 6th September, with Xbox editions set to follow at some point.

We’re taking our time getting our Baldur’s Gate 3 review together as it’s such a big game, and access to its full launch version came late. In the meantime, if you are getting started today, we’ve got a set of beginner and advanced tips for playing Baldur’s Gate 3 to pass on.