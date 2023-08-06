Baldur’s Gate 3 is a huge success and not even Larian Studios expected these figures. In the last few days we have reported how the role-playing game has obtained a record number of contemporary players and now this figure has risen again to 712,281, a figure that allows it to enter the Top 10 on Steam. Also, it is became the best-selling game (calculated by revenue) on Steam worldwide (and also in Italy) right now, even beating the free to play CS: GO.
Obviously this is a temporary success, as sales will drop after the launch period, but it is remarkable how the RPG was able to reach the first position on Steam. It proves once again how the audience is eager for single player adventures and not just free to play online.
As you can see above, the global ranking is composed as follows:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- CS:GO
- Remant 2
- call of Duty
- Steam Decks
- Apex Legends
- Starfield
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition DLC
- American Truck Simulator
In Italy, who gets beaten by Baldur’s Gate 3?
As indicated in the image above, at the time of writing among the best-selling games in Italy we find:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Steam Decks
- CS:GO
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition DLC
- call of Duty
- Remant 2
- Starfield
- American Truck Simulator
- F1 Manager 2023
We notice how Steam Decks both in second position despite having the advantage of the price. In fact, the ranking is not calculated on the basis of the number of units but on the basis of actual earnings and the console / portable PC has a higher price which often helps it to be first in the standings.
In general, we see that the recent Remnant 2 is also doing well in Italy, together with Truck Simulator and the obvious Call of Duty and F1 Manager 2023. Starfield is also not missing in the pre-purchase version.
#Baldurs #Gate #seller #Steam #beats #record
Leave a Reply