Baldur’s Gate 3 is a huge success and not even Larian Studios expected these figures. In the last few days we have reported how the role-playing game has obtained a record number of contemporary players and now this figure has risen again to 712,281, a figure that allows it to enter the Top 10 on Steam. Also, it is became the best-selling game (calculated by revenue) on Steam worldwide (and also in Italy) right now, even beating the free to play CS: GO.

Obviously this is a temporary success, as sales will drop after the launch period, but it is remarkable how the RPG was able to reach the first position on Steam. It proves once again how the audience is eager for single player adventures and not just free to play online.

The global ranking of best-selling games on Steam

As you can see above, the global ranking is composed as follows: