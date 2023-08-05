Baldur’s Gate 3 it’s now officially a game Verified For Steam Decksas confirmed by Larian Studios with a post on X / Twitter.

The tests carried out by the scrupulous team of Valve on the full version of the RPG therefore confirm that the game is fully compatible with Steam Deck and can be played on the mobile device without any criticism in terms of functionality, game interface, graphics settings and command icons.

We recall that on the contrary the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 had been cataloged as “Playable”, therefore it means that as promised Larian Studios has worked on a series of optimizations with Steam Deck players in mind.

It is worth noting that split-screen co-op is automatically disabled on Valve’s device, which however we doubt is a great loss, considering the small size of the screen which certainly does not lend itself well to this feature.