From now Baldur’s Gate 3 is also available on PS5thus giving players in possession of the Sony flagship console to venture into the mammoth RPG created by Larian Studios.

If you have any doubts about the quality of this version, you can rest assured: as explained in our review of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5, the guys from Larian Studios have packed a solid porting, functional and with few smudges overall, which absolutely does justice to what is in all respects one of the best games of this rich 2023.

In any case, we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 is not an exclusive PlayStation console and that indeed is also coming to Xbox Series X|Swith the launch expected by the end of November, barring last-minute unforeseen events.