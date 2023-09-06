From now Baldur’s Gate 3 is also available on PS5thus giving players in possession of the Sony flagship console to venture into the mammoth RPG created by Larian Studios.
If you have any doubts about the quality of this version, you can rest assured: as explained in our review of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5, the guys from Larian Studios have packed a solid porting, functional and with few smudges overall, which absolutely does justice to what is in all respects one of the best games of this rich 2023.
In any case, we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 is not an exclusive PlayStation console and that indeed is also coming to Xbox Series X|Swith the launch expected by the end of November, barring last-minute unforeseen events.
What is Baldur’s Gate 3?
Baldur’s Gate 3 is the new installment of the famous RPG series based on Dungeons & Dragons. The story sees the protagonist, who we will be able to customize by choosing from various races and classes, grappling with an ancient evil, which affects him closely as he is infected by the larva of a mind flayer. From that moment, through a long series of choices that affect the progress of the game’s story, he will be able to decide whether to destroy the origin of this evil or whether to exploit it to his own advantage to try to obtain absolute domination over the Forgotten Realms.
Baldur’s Gate 3 features a system of turn-based combat and is based on the rules of the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons, offering the player a great freedom of choice and action, allowing him to interact with the environment, characters and objects in different ways. One of the most appreciated elements is undoubtedly the presence of a cooperative multiplayer mode, which allows you to share the adventure with your friends.
