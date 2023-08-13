The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 did not escape Hasbrothe publisher of the series Dungeons & Dragons, which now focuses on video games to grow its business. This was stated by the CEO of the company, Chris Cocks, during a recent meeting with investors, in which he was asked if the results of the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves had caused a slowdown in the company’s plans to expand the activity and profitability of Wizards of the Coast.
Cocks replied that the focus on Dungeons & Dragons is digital and took the title of as an example Larian Studios: “I think Baldur’s Gate 3 is just the first of several new digital initiatives you’ll see from us, ranging from how we try to transform the tabletop RPG into an even richer theater-of-the -mind, to more traditional games published by us and partners like Larian.”
The new Dungeons & Dragons
One of the products Cocks refers to should be the digital version of Dungeons & Dragons which the company has been working on for years and which does not yet have a release date. It should allow you to hold sessions of the paper gameor digitally, connecting players from all over the world.
For the rest, the reference to new real video games is clear. During the meeting Hasbro revealed that it will probably make more money from Baldur’s Gate 3 than it has made from all the movie licenses granted in the last 5-10 years.
For now there’s nothing really announced, however, but let’s expect new high-level titles for the next few years, which will still have the difficult task of competing with Larian Studios’ masterpiece.
