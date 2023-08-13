The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 did not escape Hasbrothe publisher of the series Dungeons & Dragons, which now focuses on video games to grow its business. This was stated by the CEO of the company, Chris Cocks, during a recent meeting with investors, in which he was asked if the results of the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves had caused a slowdown in the company’s plans to expand the activity and profitability of Wizards of the Coast.

Cocks replied that the focus on Dungeons & Dragons is digital and took the title of as an example Larian Studios: “I think Baldur’s Gate 3 is just the first of several new digital initiatives you’ll see from us, ranging from how we try to transform the tabletop RPG into an even richer theater-of-the -mind, to more traditional games published by us and partners like Larian.”