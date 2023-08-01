The Early Access version is currently marked as “Playable”, but the full version will boast a number of optimizations that should ensure the status “Verified” or the one with which Steam declares that a game runs correctly on the device without any problems whatsoever.

The team has released a community post on Steam with the final details ahead of the now imminent launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC. Among the various topics covered there is also how the game will run on Steam Deck.

Players in possession of Steam Decks and who are eagerly awaiting the release of version 1.0 of Baldur’s Gate 3 can sleep peacefully: the game it will be great” on the console – Valve’s portable PC, at least according to the promises of Larian Studios, which claims to aim for the “Verified” status.

No split-screen co-op on Steam Deck

Larian also revealed that the split-screen co-op will be disabled on Steam Decks. We are talking about one feature less, but not a serious lack if we consider the characteristics of the device. After all, the screen is not large enough to allow you to play split-screen in the company of a friend. However, it is not clear whether this option will be made available if you connect the Steam Deck to a monitor or TV. In return, Larian confirmed full controller support.

“Yes, you can play Baldur’s Gate 3 on your Steam Deck at launch and it looks great,” says the team at Larian Studios.

“We are aiming for a ‘Verified’ Steam Deck status for the August 3rd launch date. The game launches on Steam Deck with what we consider to be the most optimal graphical settings, but feel free to play. You will be able to enjoy full support for controllers, while split-screen will be disabled on Steam Deck.”

We remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available on PC via Steam from August 3, 2023, here are the unlock times. Subsequently, the game will arrive on PS5 on September 6 and an Xbox Series X | S version is also in development, currently without a precise release date.