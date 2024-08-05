You might think that creating the biggest RPG in recent years can only be a positive thing for a development team, but it seems that there are also several negative sides, at least according to what the Writing Director of Larian Studios, Adam Smith.
Smith specifically said that the team has put so many ideas into the game that when they try to imagine something new, they realize that it’s actually something they’ve already done within Baldurs Gate 3.
#Baldurs #Gate #creating #big #problem #Larian #Studios #creating #game
Leave a Reply