













Baldur's Gate 3 will arrive on Xbox Series S, but without split screen









What happens is that the possibility of playing split screen on the Xbox Series S will not be available. It is certainly a shame, since the same study commented that it was something essential in this game.

In a message shared by Vincke on Twitter this matter came to light. The post starts with ‘I am very happy to confirm that after meeting with [Phil Spencer] yesterday, we found a solution that still allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year…’.

To the above, Swen Vincke added ‘[…]something we’ve worked on for quite some time’. Development takes some time without making a lot of noise.

Fountain: Larian Studios.

Vincke commented ‘all the improvements will be there, with split-screen co-op on Series X’.

Then he highlighted ‘Series S won’t feature split-screen co-op, but will also include cross-progression between Steam and Xbox Series [X|S]’.

It is possible that there is some kind of technical impediment that prevents this mode of Baldur’s Gate 3 work on this model of the Xbox Series and see if some extra details come out.

All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series. —Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 24, 2023

While the Xbox Series X|S version of Baldur’s Gate 3 It will arrive sometime this year that of PlayStation 5 already has a date.

That will be on September 6, 2023, so the owners of this console will be able to enjoy this version in a few weeks.

Fountain: Larian Studios.

Larian Studios has not mentioned that this port will have any problems so parity in terms of features with the PC version of the game can be expected.

Apart from Baldur’s Gate 3 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

