Baldurs Gate 3 It is considered by many to be one of the best games of the past year and in general one of the best RPGs of recent years, and now it is on sale on Steam and GOG to the historical minimum price never registered on the Valve and CD Projekt stores thanks to the summer sales recently launched by the two platforms.
To be precise, at the moment you can buy the Larian Studios game at 47.99 eurosinstead of 59.99 euros. It is therefore a 20% discountthe highest price reduction ever recorded on the stores (therefore excluding resellers of unofficial keys) and which we suppose could be very tempting to all those who for one reason or another have not yet thrown themselves headlong into this adventure.
The offers will be available for a few more days
For those who don’t know, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a role-playing game based on the rules of the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons. We therefore find a deep turn-based combat system that offers myriad possibilities to players, all combined with a compelling plot and charismatic characters. It won multiple “Game of the Year” awards last year, despite stiff competition. If you want to know why, here is our review of Baldur’s Gate 3.
If you are interested you can reach the game’s Steam page at this addresswhile the GOG one can be found at this address. Please note that The promotion will end on July 11th on both stores. What do you think, will you take advantage of it or are you waiting for an even bigger price drop? Let us know in the comments below.
