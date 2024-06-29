Baldurs Gate 3 It is considered by many to be one of the best games of the past year and in general one of the best RPGs of recent years, and now it is on sale on Steam and GOG to the historical minimum price never registered on the Valve and CD Projekt stores thanks to the summer sales recently launched by the two platforms.

To be precise, at the moment you can buy the Larian Studios game at 47.99 eurosinstead of 59.99 euros. It is therefore a 20% discountthe highest price reduction ever recorded on the stores (therefore excluding resellers of unofficial keys) and which we suppose could be very tempting to all those who for one reason or another have not yet thrown themselves headlong into this adventure.