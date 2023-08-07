Baldur’s Gate 3 is about to beat Hogwarts Legacythus becoming the best launch of the year on Steam: the Larian Studios title has just surpassed 800,000 contemporary players, against the 879,000 of the Wizarding World tie-in.

Given the progression the game has made so far, we imagine it won’t take long to establish this further record. And to think that Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian, expected 100,000 players at most!

After the long period in early access, which has yielded sales of over 2.5 million copies, Baldur’s Gate 3 has in short spread its wings and is making itself the protagonist of an extraordinary performance.