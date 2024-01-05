Baldur's Gate 3 contains a touching tribute for the father of a fan of the game and Larian Studios, impressed by the Alzheimer's disease. Let's briefly reconstruct the story.

In 2020 the user Solfalia of the official Larian Studios forum shared a post of thanks for publishing the first act of the game in early access. The launch of him allowed him to play it with his father, with whom he had played the studio's previous titles and also those of the series itself and who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

“This early access means I get to go on one last adventure with him this Christmas and I know he'll love it.” She had written Solfalia in the place.

The message strongly touched many within the development studio, so much so that a “super screenwriter” reached out to the user to ask him if he could include content dedicated to his story in the game, given that many had had similar experiences with relatives suffering from Alzheimer's or other mental problems.