Baldur's Gate 3 contains a touching tribute for the father of a fan of the game and Larian Studios, impressed by the Alzheimer's disease. Let's briefly reconstruct the story.
In 2020 the user Solfalia of the official Larian Studios forum shared a post of thanks for publishing the first act of the game in early access. The launch of him allowed him to play it with his father, with whom he had played the studio's previous titles and also those of the series itself and who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
“This early access means I get to go on one last adventure with him this Christmas and I know he'll love it.” She had written Solfalia in the place.
The message strongly touched many within the development studio, so much so that a “super screenwriter” reached out to the user to ask him if he could include content dedicated to his story in the game, given that many had had similar experiences with relatives suffering from Alzheimer's or other mental problems.
Now, with the launch of the final version of the game, Solfalia returned to write in the Larian forums to thank what was done for his father, who was notified of the news before his illness worsened, thanking the entire team.
Baldur's Gate 3 in hand, Solfalia asked the super screenwriter, who remained anonymous, to tell him where to find the tribute for his father, which he believed to be small anyway (a line of dialogue from a generic NPC, a mention in a book or something similar ). Instead he was told it was Golbraith, an NPC with his own dungeon to explore. “Not only does Golbraith look like my father, but he also has many lines of dialogue,” Solfalia wrote, adding that some of them are truly touching. “The various documents in the house are incredible, the pile of letters between Golbraith and his son put a lump in my throat. I would be lying if I said I didn't almost cry. The secret dungeon of the mind flayer hunter was fantastic.”
Solfalia then told everything to her father, currently in a nursing home, where he cannot play Baldur's Gate 3, who apparently was delighted with the tribute.
